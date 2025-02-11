State of Colorado extends deadline for rental assistance pre-applications to Feb. 13 for those facing eviction

Housing costs remain a major hurdle for many looking to make ends meet. Last year, there were several record-breaking evictions in the city of Denver. This year isn't off to a great start either. Data from Denver County Court shows more than 1,000 evictions occurred in January.

Rental assistance programs in Colorado have now tightened eligibility criteria, while also seeing a reduction in funding. With this in mind, the concern for those struggling is growing.

Inside the Denver City and County Building, an eviction clinic put on by Colorado Housing Connects is held twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for people facing eviction who are seeking help.

People like Janet are happy to learn about these resources, especially after receiving an eviction notice in January.

"I've never had to use resources before, up until the last two and a half years," said Janet.

Janet is one of more than 1,000 people facing eviction in Denver so far this year.

Patrick Noonan, program director at Colorado Housing Connects, says he's concerned demand for assistance will increase this year while funding is dwindling.

Colorado Housing Connects is a resource that connects homeowners in distress with HUD-approved housing counseling agencies throughout Colorado for foreclosure prevention counseling and other housing services.

"We fear that eviction rates are going to surpass what we saw in 2024," said Noonan.

Last year, more than 15,000 people were evicted from their homes. This year, the state and city programs are receiving less funding.

"In 2024, the first half of the year had about $30 million in rental assistance. The amount for 2025 is between $15 million and $30 million, so we're looking at a year's worth of funding for what happened in the first six months of last year."

For people like Janet, it's help they're depending on, as health issues have left her unemployed.

"I'm at a point where I need to pay my rent, and I'm out of funds," she said.

But it's not help that's guaranteed.

Christina Morales is a Housing Navigator for Colorado Housing Connects.

"I feel for a lot of the clients... it's challenging," said Morales.

She has already helped hundreds and says the number is growing.

One of the biggest changes this year is that applicants do not qualify if they've received emergency rental assistance in the past two years. However, people are still encouraged to apply for assistance. There may be other resources available, according to Noonan.

The Colorado Emergency Rental Assistance Program is now accepting applications through Thursday (Feb. 13), due to technical difficulties on their website. Colorado Connects will also be hosting an eviction prevention legal workshop online. The Temporary Rental and Utility Assistance Program in Denver opens on Feb. 18.