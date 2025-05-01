Colorado enters May with expanding drought conditions, Denver Water urges conservation

Drought deepens in Colorado: What the latest forecast reveals

Colorado is entering May under growing drought conditions, according to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Newly released comparative maps show that Douglas, Jefferson, Arapahoe, and Denver counties have been upgraded to Abnormally Dry Conditions, signaling the early stages of drought stress.

In western Colorado, the drought is worsening even more rapidly. Portions of Mesa, Delta, and Montrose counties have been upgraded from Severe Drought to Extreme Drought —one of the most serious classifications.

With spring already underway, experts say the next several weeks are critical. A wetter-than-average spring could help slow or reverse the trend, but if precipitation stays low, drought conditions are likely to intensify.

In response to the growing threat, Denver Water has implemented its annual summer watering rules, which run from May 1 through October 1. These rules are designed to maximize water conservation and minimize stress on the system during the peak irrigation season.

Key Watering Guidelines:

Watering Days: Limit lawn watering to two to three days per week. Watering more often is not permitted.

Watering Times: No watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., when evaporation is highest.

Sprinkler Maintenance: Leaks must be repaired within 10 days.

No Watering During Rain or High Winds.

New Seed/Sod: Can be watered daily for up to 21 days, then follow regular watering rules.

Tips for Efficient Water Use:

Denver Water is also encouraging residents to take additional steps to reduce water usage:

Cycle and Soak: Water in short intervals to allow better absorption and avoid runoff.

Mow Smart: Keep cool-season grasses between 2.5–3.5 inches, and warm-season grasses between 1–3 inches.

Smart Irrigation: Use smart controllers and high-efficiency sprinkler heads to reduce waste.

Tips to "Shave the Peak":

According to Denver Water most sprinkler systems are set to run around 5 a.m. on Monday, the same time many residents are starting their morning routines. This demand causes what Denver Water calls "the peak"—a strain on pumps, pipes, and energy systems.

To help "Shave the Peak," Denver Water recommends:

Set sprinklers to run on Tuesdays and Thursdays before 3 a.m.

Two watering days per week are enough for most lawns.

Add a third day (such as Sunday before 3 a.m.) only during extreme heat or dryness.

According to Denver Water, by shifting irrigation away from peak demand hours, residents can help reduce system stress, lower energy use, and support statewide water conservation efforts during this critical drought period.