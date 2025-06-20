Colorado's Empower Field at Mile High to take precautions for heat during The Weeknd concert

This Saturday, thousands of people are expected to attend The Weeknd concert at Empower Field at Mile High, and venue organizers are working to make sure the heat doesn't ruin the fun.

The Weeknd is a popular Canadian singer and songwriter famous for hits such as "Blinding Lights," "Starboy" and "Die For You." His stop in Denver is part of the "After Hours Til Dawn Tour" with Playboi Carti. Officials expect there to be a large crowd and heavy traffic during the concert and are encouraging guests to arrive early. Lots will open at 3 p.m.

The Weeknd performs onstage for "After Hours Til Dawn" 2025 Stadium Tour at State Farm Stadium on May 09, 2025, in Glendale, Arizona. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images for Live Nation

The Denver metro area will be under a heat advisory Saturday, with temperatures possibly climbing into the triple digits. The heat advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. and remain in place until 6 p.m.

The stadium management company said there will be several precautions in place, including additional medical staff to help concert goers with heat related issues. Some areas around the stadium will be used as expanded medical treatment areas, and over 30 free water refilling stations will be positioned throughout the stadium. Organizers said there will also be water refilling stations outside the east and west areas of the stadiums for guests waiting to enter.

Precautions will also be in place to protect staff from the heat, with additional break areas with hydration stations.