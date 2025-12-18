Colorado drought conditions hold steady as warm, dry pattern continues

Colorado's drought conditions remain unchanged this week, as a continued lack of moisture keeps much of the state drier than normal.

According to the latest drought data, extreme drought remains limited to about 1% of the state, while severe drought impacts just over 14%, and moderate drought covers more than 36% of the state. In addition, abnormally dry conditions stretch across 56% of Colorado, highlighting the ongoing moisture deficit.



The reason behind the persistent drought is no surprise: a prolonged stretch of warm and dry weather. Colorado recently experienced nine consecutive days with temperatures climbing above 60 degrees, running roughly 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

Unfortunately, this warm pattern isn't ending anytime soon. Long-range forecasts from Dec. 25 through Dec. 31 continue to show above-normal temperatures statewide, which could further delay meaningful drought improvement.



There is, however, a potential glimmer of hope. Forecast models suggest a better chance for moisture to return to western Colorado, where above-normal precipitation is possible during the same late-December period.

The Eastern Plains are expected to see near-normal precipitation.