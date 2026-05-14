Colorado drought conditions improve slightly after May snowstorm

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows modest improvement across Colorado following last week's storm system, which brought heavy wet snow across parts of the Front Range and foothills.

The most notable change came in the state's extreme drought category, which dropped by 11% compared to the previous week. Areas across the northeastern plains, along with parts of Denver, Jefferson, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, improved from Extreme Drought to Severe Drought. Additional improvements were also reported statewide. Severe Drought conditions decreased by just over 4%, while Exceptional Drought — the most intense category — declined by more than 2%.

CBS

While the recent storm helped chip away at Colorado's ongoing moisture deficit, much of the state remains in drought conditions heading into the warmer months. There is some encouraging news in the extended forecast. Another round of meaningful moisture could return starting this weekend and continue into next week, bringing the chance for widespread rain and even accumulating snow above 10,000 feet in the mountains.