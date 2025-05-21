Colorado drivers urged to check tires, fluids before hitting the streets for Memorial Day Weekend

The busy Memorial Day travel period is fast approaching, and experts say it is important to be "Road Trip Ready" as Colorado drivers hit the road. Big O Tires says there is a to-do list drivers should check before getting on the road, especially considering oil and tires.

Colorado drivers are urged to check their vehicles, including tires and fluids before heading out for Memorial Day weekend. CBS

Big O Tires says the oil is the lifeblood of your vehicle, and oil should be changed at least once a year, depending on your vehicle. In most cases, it should be every three to five months, or every 3,000 miles. If you don't check your oil regularly, it could lead to engine damage, reduced fuel efficiency, and even potential engine failure. The old oil in your vehicle will increase friction, wear and tear on your engine, and even collect sludge and debris.

The tires on your vehicle should be checked every month. Make sure there is no wear and tear on the tire, and that they are not overinflated or underinflated because that could lead to blowouts. You can always check the sticker on the door to see how much air goes into it. Also, make sure your vehicle has a spare tire, and it has air in it.

Big O Tires says to make sure these are both checked before an engine light cuts on or your car makes any unnecessary noises.

"Those lights and sounds are notifications of it costing you more money," Matt Story, Owner of Big O Tires. "As soon as you see that light come on, you want to shut the car off and have a professional look at it right away. If you were hearing funny noises, do the same thing. You want to get it to a professional right away so we can determine what's going on and if there is additional damage being caused."

CBS

Also, make sure your air filters are clean and your tires are aligned correctly. If you notice issues in your car that you can't fix, take it to a dealership. You could save money and time.

Big O Tires recommends doing this before your road trip. Check out Memorial Day deals while they are available.

As you hit the road, don't forget the express lane rules. If you cross the line, you pay the fine. Pay attention to the road signage of upcoming entrances and exits.