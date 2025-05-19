In Colorado, drivers ages 16 to 21 at fault for almost 3,600 crashes in 2024

The state of Colorado is continuing to see a dangerous trend: our state's youngest drivers are causing thousands of crashes every year.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, in 2024, drivers ages 16 to 21 caused 3,577 crashes on Colorado roadways. In May 2024, this age group was at fault for 355 crashes.

Troopers say most of these crashes share the same thing in common: distracted driving. It involves being on their cell phones. Many are watching TikTok or YouTube videos while in traffic. Troopers say your cell phone should never be out while you are driving.

Troopers recommend some easy tips to stop these trends. Make a playlist before heading to your destination to avoid constantly looking at your phone. Put in your GPS before heading out the door. Always have your seat belt on; this can save your life in a crash.

Troopers say May has the highest number of crashes due to kids celebrating prom, graduation, summer and college kids returning home. This is the best time for parents to discuss safe driving practices with their kids. The biggest thing is making sure they never take their eyes off the road.

"Keeping your eyes on the road is the main important job that you have as a driver," said Colorado State Trooper Gabriel Moltrer. "By taking it off for one or two seconds, even though it doesn't seem like a long amount of time, especially if you were on the interstate going those highway speeds, in those few seconds, you could travel hundreds of feet."

As a reminder, having your phone in your hand while driving is illegal in Colorado. If you are caught, you will receive a $75 fine and two points added to your license.