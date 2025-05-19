Watch CBS News

In Colorado, drivers ages 16 to 21 at fault for almost 3,600 crashes in 2024

According to the Colorado State Patrol, in 2024, drivers ages 16 to 21 caused 3,577 crashes on Colorado roadways.
