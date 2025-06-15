Colorado deputies investigating after body found near I-25

Deputies in Colorado are investigating what they called a suspicious death after a body was found near I-25.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said a person's body was found near the interstate around 9:31 a.m. Sunday, about a half mile north of the Larkspur exit.

They asked drivers to slow down and stay to the left as they passed through the area, but the flow of traffic has since been restored.

At 1:40 p.m., authorities announced that the death is under investigation. Later Sunday evening, the sheriff's office provided an update, saying that it does not appear the person died of natural causes, and they consider the person's death to be suspicious.

They said the coroner will determine the official cause of death. DCSO has not yet released further information on the investigation.