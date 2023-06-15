Watch CBS News
Colorado Department of Health reports 3 cases of mpox

The Colorado Department of Public Health says there are three cases of mpox that were recently reported in the state. 

Health leaders say there are steps individuals can take to reduce their risk with vaccination being one of them. The department says the vaccine is a two-dose series.

The department says a rash or bumps appearing on the skin are some of the symptoms of mpox. 

First published on June 15, 2023 / 2:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

