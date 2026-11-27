Colorado dancer Lucy LeCuyer has been working hard all year to be ready to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"I've been like looking forward to it since like this time last year," said the teenager, who lives in Boulder County.

Lucy LeCuyer The Dance Front

She was selected to be part of a nationwide dance troupe, and making sure people from all over the nation are in sync hasn't been easy.

"It's a lot because there's 600 of us. And that's only like the, like, kind of basic performers. There's also like pro stunts and pro dancers. And so having like a formation of almost like 650 people is a lot," said Lucy.

She's been practicing in New York City since earlier this week, but as it got closer to Thanksgiving, people started to wonder if the weather might affect the parade and their performance.

"Two days before they were talking about how the balloons might not fly and so that was kind of when it got like a little like iffy," said Lucy.

Her family also started to grow concerned.

"There was like somebody in the airport on my way, and I mentioned that I was coming to New York because my sister was going to be in the parade. And they were like, 'Oh, I heard that the balloons might not fly,'" said sister Hannah LeCuyer.

Workers deflate balloons after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed until Saturday on November 25, 2026 in New York City. Manoli Figetakis / Getty Images

"I got an email from a friend saying, 'I'm so sorry the parade's been canceled,'" said mother Lindsey LeCuyer.

It turns out they were right to be worried. A storm postponed the parade until Saturday, which meant they needed to change return flights and find a new place to stay.

"We've had to, like, kind of scramble to get new arrangements, and everybody in the group has," said Lucy.

They are making the best of things, though.

"But it's been fun to, like, spend more time in New York and hang out with everybody more," said Lucy.

And they say they feel fortunate that they were able to stay for the parade.

"We're really lucky. Not everybody could stay. You know?" said Lindsey.