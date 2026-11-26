Eight dancers from Colorado are asking for help staying in New York City after the historic postponement of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade left their families facing thousands of dollars in unexpected expenses.

For the first time in its history, the parade was postponed due to weather. A powerful coastal storm threatened New York City on Thanksgiving Day, with forecasts calling for wind gusts of up to 65 mph, heavy rain, and flooding.

Dancers from Pueblo's Sarah Shaw Dance Studio in NYC. Sarah Shaw Dance Studio

Concerns over the safety of performers, spectators, and the parade's signature giant balloons prompted organizers and city officials to reschedule the event for Saturday.

For eight dancers from Pueblo's Sarah Shaw Dance Studio, the decision came after months of preparation to perform in the 100th parade.

Among them are Centennial High School seniors Jenna Gonzalez and Madison Mondragon, who have been dancing since they were 3 years old.

"It was very upsetting that it got postponed, but it was postponed for a good reason," Mondragon said.

All eight dancers auditioned earlier this year and were accepted to perform.

"It took long, hard months of not only just preparing to actually go to New York, but of dancing, training, learning the routine that they had for us, perfecting it," Gonzalez said.

When the dancers learned Wednesday that the parade had been postponed, excitement turned to uncertainty.

"All of us were sad. There were a lot of tears because you know obviously wanted to do this on Thanksgiving for the actual day," Gonzalez said.

Dancers from Pueblo's Sarah Shaw Dance Studio Sarah Shaw Dance Studio

Ryan Cadena, a director at Sarah Shaw Dance Studio and Mondragon's stepmother, said the announcement sent coaches scrambling to make new travel arrangements.

"Our main concern was, you know, can we stay, just with the additional costs that we're having to incur, figuring out all the logistics side of it," Cadena said. "Where are we going to stay? Can we change our flights?"

Cadena estimates the postponement will cost the group of approximately 30 dancers and family members an additional $10,000 in hotel accommodations, flight changes, and food.

At first, some considered returning to Colorado without performing.

"I know a lot of us at the very beginning considered just going home and not doing it," Cadena said. "But you know, as soon as we saw their faces, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The dancers will attend an additional rehearsal Friday to adjust their routine for performers who are unable to extend their stays in New York.

"We have to have a whole new rehearsal day to, you know, make sure to fill all the holes for the people who couldn't stay," Gonzalez said.

The studio's coaches launched a GoFundMe campaign with a $5,500 goal to help offset the unexpected expenses.

"Our family and our friends and our community and honestly, people that we don't even know from all over the country have been reaching out just with positive thoughts, and we're super grateful for them," Cadena said.

Despite the unexpected challenges, the dancers are looking forward to performing and are grateful for the support coming from Colorado.

Pueblo's Sarah Shaw Dancers CBS

"It's truly amazing to know that we have that support and people who believe in us and want us to achieve big things," Gonzalez said.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is now scheduled to begin Saturday, Nov. 28, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.