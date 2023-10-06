Crash involving 6 vehicles shuts down I-70 eastbound at Colfax Avenue in West Pleasant View near Golden
Colorado State Patrol confirmed that a crash involving six vehicles has shut down I-70 eastbound at Colfax Avenue in West Pleasant View near Golden. The interstate was back open to normal traffic just after 8 p.m.
The agency also says two people were taken to the hospital with current extent of their injuries unknown. There is reportedly no current timeline on when the interstate will reopen.
Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and expect delays in the area.
