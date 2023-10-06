Crash involving 6 vehicles shuts down I-70 eastbound at Colfax Avenue in West Pleasant View near Golden

Colorado State Patrol confirmed that a crash involving six vehicles has shut down I-70 eastbound at Colfax Avenue in West Pleasant View near Golden. The interstate was back open to normal traffic just after 8 p.m.

Traffic Alert



I-70 Eastbound MP 262 is CLOSED.



6 car crash, Fire & EMS are checking on injuries.@jeffcosheriffco is helping @csp_golden with diverting traffic off I70 at 6th Avenue



Unknown ETA to open pic.twitter.com/uJPBoAj6sa — CSP Golden (@csp_golden) October 6, 2023

The agency also says two people were taken to the hospital with current extent of their injuries unknown. There is reportedly no current timeline on when the interstate will reopen.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes and expect delays in the area.