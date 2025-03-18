Colorado's Copper Mountain plans large expansion, new lifts, and highest chairlift in North America

Colorado's Copper Mountain has outlined an expansion plan that would add to the skiable areas, build new lifts, and upgrade some existing lifts.

The plan includes expanding to the White River National Forest, possibly adding 500 acres of skiable terrain. Copper Mountain officials said the new lifts and upgrades will allow them to move quicker and carry more people, lessening lift lines.

The Master Plan details the specifics of how and why Copper Mountain wants to push towards Jaques Peak, which is already accessible in special circumstances, but not with a lift. A Jaques East lift could be added to move skiers and riders up to what would become the highest lift in North America. The record is currently held by neighboring ski resort Breckenridge.

"Certainly, putting a chairlift above 13,000 feet, there's only a few places that you can do that," President/GM of Copper Mountain Dustin Lyman said. "Right here in Summit County is one of those places."

Lyman said when you're talking about an expansion and master plan this big, it's important to know how you want to get started and a few of the issues you might run into.

"We've got to make sure that we pay attention to the environmental impact and we have as small of a footprint as possible," Lyman said, referencing Copper's commitment to sustainability. "Just logistically, getting back into that terrain is complicated. There's not roads that go back in there. There's not electricity or any of that type of infrastructure. So these projects are a massive undertaking."

"It certainly won't be next season," Lyman said with a laugh.

There is no expected time frame for the work to be done, and the plan very well could change. But as it stands, Copper Mountain is headed towards the following upgrades.

Lift Upgrades

Upgrade Timberline Express to a detachable six-person lift: Approved and planned for construction in 2024

Upgrade and realign Lumberjack with a detachable six-person lift: Approved

Upgrade Super Bee to a detachable eight-person lift with a mid-station

Upgrade and realign Rendezvous to a detachable quad

Upgrade Excelerator to a detachable six-person lift and extend it downhill

Upgrade Blackjack to a detachable quad

Upgrade Mountain Chief to a fixed-grip triple

Upgrade and extend Alpine to a detachable quad: Approved

New Lifts

Thunderbird fixed-grip triple

Jacque East detachable quad

Sail Away detachable quad

Superpipe surface lift in Center Village

Terrain Park Lift in Central Park

Union Meadows detachable quad

Terrain Improvements

Develop new terrain pods in Tucker Gulch, Jacque East and Sail Away

Glading projects in 17 Glades, Sail Away Glades, Lyman Glade, Enchanted Forest, Union Meadows, Timberline and Seadogs areas

Realign the catwalk between the Aerie and the new bottom terminal of Rendezvous

Superpipe grading: Approved

Widen and develop Copperopolis, Carefree, Clear Cut, Ptarmigan, Upper Main Vein and Sail Away runs

Various clearing, grading, widening and improvement projects

Copper Mountain Resort Guest Services

T-Rex Grill replacement

Woodward Summer Camp restrooms and improvements

R-Saddle Warming Hut: Approved

Flyer's Restaurant replacement

Operations

29-yard maintenance building

Remote Avalance Control system in Tucker Gulch

Jacque Peak and Copper Bowl Ski Patrol Outposts

Various permanent snow fence installations

Utilities and Infrastructure

Power trenching in western Copper Bowl, Tucker Ridge, West Ridge and Tucker Gulch

Power trenching from Excelerator to Rendezvous: Approved

Extend the mountain road to the top of Storm King

Extend utilities from Koko's Restaurant to T-Rex Grill

Summer Upgrades