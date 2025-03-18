Colorado's Copper Mountain plans large expansion, new lifts, and highest chairlift in North America
Colorado's Copper Mountain has outlined an expansion plan that would add to the skiable areas, build new lifts, and upgrade some existing lifts.
The plan includes expanding to the White River National Forest, possibly adding 500 acres of skiable terrain. Copper Mountain officials said the new lifts and upgrades will allow them to move quicker and carry more people, lessening lift lines.
The Master Plan details the specifics of how and why Copper Mountain wants to push towards Jaques Peak, which is already accessible in special circumstances, but not with a lift. A Jaques East lift could be added to move skiers and riders up to what would become the highest lift in North America. The record is currently held by neighboring ski resort Breckenridge.
"Certainly, putting a chairlift above 13,000 feet, there's only a few places that you can do that," President/GM of Copper Mountain Dustin Lyman said. "Right here in Summit County is one of those places."
Lyman said when you're talking about an expansion and master plan this big, it's important to know how you want to get started and a few of the issues you might run into.
"We've got to make sure that we pay attention to the environmental impact and we have as small of a footprint as possible," Lyman said, referencing Copper's commitment to sustainability. "Just logistically, getting back into that terrain is complicated. There's not roads that go back in there. There's not electricity or any of that type of infrastructure. So these projects are a massive undertaking."
"It certainly won't be next season," Lyman said with a laugh.
There is no expected time frame for the work to be done, and the plan very well could change. But as it stands, Copper Mountain is headed towards the following upgrades.
Lift Upgrades
- Upgrade Timberline Express to a detachable six-person lift: Approved and planned for construction in 2024
- Upgrade and realign Lumberjack with a detachable six-person lift: Approved
- Upgrade Super Bee to a detachable eight-person lift with a mid-station
- Upgrade and realign Rendezvous to a detachable quad
- Upgrade Excelerator to a detachable six-person lift and extend it downhill
- Upgrade Blackjack to a detachable quad
- Upgrade Mountain Chief to a fixed-grip triple
- Upgrade and extend Alpine to a detachable quad: Approved
New Lifts
- Thunderbird fixed-grip triple
- Jacque East detachable quad
- Sail Away detachable quad
- Superpipe surface lift in Center Village
- Terrain Park Lift in Central Park
- Union Meadows detachable quad
Terrain Improvements
- Develop new terrain pods in Tucker Gulch, Jacque East and Sail Away
- Glading projects in 17 Glades, Sail Away Glades, Lyman Glade, Enchanted Forest, Union Meadows, Timberline and Seadogs areas
- Realign the catwalk between the Aerie and the new bottom terminal of Rendezvous
- Superpipe grading: Approved
- Widen and develop Copperopolis, Carefree, Clear Cut, Ptarmigan, Upper Main Vein and Sail Away runs
- Various clearing, grading, widening and improvement projects
Copper Mountain Resort Guest Services
- T-Rex Grill replacement
- Woodward Summer Camp restrooms and improvements
- R-Saddle Warming Hut: Approved
- Flyer's Restaurant replacement
Operations
- 29-yard maintenance building
- Remote Avalance Control system in Tucker Gulch
- Jacque Peak and Copper Bowl Ski Patrol Outposts
- Various permanent snow fence installations
Utilities and Infrastructure
- Power trenching in western Copper Bowl, Tucker Ridge, West Ridge and Tucker Gulch
- Power trenching from Excelerator to Rendezvous: Approved
- Extend the mountain road to the top of Storm King
- Extend utilities from Koko's Restaurant to T-Rex Grill
Summer Upgrades
- MTB trail network upgrade: Approved, under construction
- The Aerie Summer Activities Center at the top of the American Eagle Lift
- 2019 hiking trail network: Approved
- R/S camping: Approved