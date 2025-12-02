Colorado Conservatory of Dance performs updated version of "The Nutcracker"

"The Nutcracker" ballet is a classic holiday tradition. The story follows Clara as she falls asleep on Christmas night and her new Nutcracker doll comes to life. The Nutcracker is victorious in a battle with the Mouse King, and then he and Clara go on a journey to the Land of the Sweets where they meet the Sugar Plum Fairy, Mother Ginger, and receive gifts from around the world.

Colorado Conservatory of Dance started performing "The Nutcracker" in 1993, and it's become a beloved experience for families. Over the last few years, CCD has updated their production.

"We bring in culturally authentic choreography in Act II for the Spanish, Arabian, Chinese, and Russian dances. It's important to us that we respect these cultures with full intent. With the amazing Denver Dance community, we were able to bring experts in these culture's dance forms to consult with CCD," said Sandra Shih Parks, Executive/Artistic Director for Colorado Conservatory of Dance.

Colorado Conservatory of Dance

"The Nutcracker" showcases all the dance students at the Conservatory from the youngest to the oldest, and then they bring in guest artists to round out the cast. This year, they'll be hosting two professional dance artists from Taiwan Ballet Company. They're also bringing artists in from New York and Los Angeles who have performed with some of the top dance companies in the nation.

"So these types of aesthetics and experiences are an incredible opportunity for our students and certainly for the audiences to enjoy," Parks explained.

This year CCD will be performing "The Nutcracker" at two venues. CCD has been performing with the Pinnacle Charter School's Event Center for many years, and now they're adding performances at the Parsons Theatre in Northglenn.

"We are a nonprofit dance school also a community dance organization. We have a school that trains students ages 3 to adult in a high quality curriculum and certainly a safe, healthy, and supportive environment. Beyond the studios, we engage with Title 1 schools, senior centers and offer free after-school dance programs for people who might not have access to this education," Parks said of the CCD programming.

LINK: For Tickets & Info about Colorado Conservatory of Dance's "The Nutcracker"

Colorado Conservatory of Dance's "The Nutcracker" will be at Parsons Theatre on December 11 - 14, 2025, and then at Pinnacle Event Center on December 20 - 21, 2025.