Colorado Congressman Jason Crow reacts to secret military documents leak

Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is reacting to the recent leak of secret military documents. Billing records of an Internet social media platform helped the FBI identify a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in the leak of highly classified military documents. That's according to court records unsealed Friday.

The new details came as Jack Teixeira appeared in court to face charges of unauthorized removal and retention of classified and national defense information. A judge ordered him held until a detention hearing next week.

Rep. Jason Crow - (D) Colorado CNN

Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado's 6th Congressional District, wants the country to find a way to prevent these kind of leaks in the future without putting in too many restrictions.

"We're not in the business of America of sending law enforcement into social media sites to just observe what's going on. That's not who we are as a country. So we have to figure out how we can craft a very targeted, very surgical way of looking for information, extremist threats that are very specific while also express protecting our freedoms," said Crow.

Investigators believe Teixeira was the leader of an online private chat group on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games. Billing records the FBI obtained from Discord, which has said it was cooperating with the bureau, helped lead investigators to Teixeira, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed Friday.