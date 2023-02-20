Coloradans fed up with high utility bills, desire support for their well-being

A Facebook group of Coloradans organizing against high utility bills has almost 500 members, but the sentiment of frustration over high utility bills is shared by many.

"Nobody wants high bills; no one wants the high bills," Denver resident Candy Lewis said. Lewis is fed up with utility bills that are the highest she's ever had.

CBS

"The October bill was $200, and then, November jumped to $700," Lewis said. Her December and January bills were also $700. Lewis's frustration led to her join a newly-created Facebook group, Coloradans Against Xcel Energy. On the page, people share the impacts of their high bills.

"The stories are just — they're heart wrenching," Lewis said. "People are posting disconnect notices."

Group members also brainstorm solutions. Something Lewis says is difficult when no one seems to be accountable for the high bills.

"Who's to blame? You know what are their solutions? You call Xcel; they say, 'It's not us; you have to call Governor Polis; you have to call your local senators and legislators,'" Lewis said. She and other group members have reached out to legislators but haven't seen results yet.

Colorado U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette is sponsoring national legislation that would expand an income-qualified program that helps people pay their energy bills.

Meanwhile, Lewis wants to see action from Xcel and Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

"I'm hearing these numbers, $2 billion dollars in profit last year, two billion? Come on. If you give back and you thank your customers, that would speak volumes to them," Lewis said.

She hopes more people joining the Facebook group and sharing their stories will lead to a greater likelihood that lawmakers and CPUC will listen.

"Let's come together, and let's work together for the people of Colorado," Lewis said.

Xcel Energy and the Public Utilities Commission say the driving factor behind the high bills are high fuel costs, from which they make no profit. A colder-than-average winter compounded the problem by increasing customer use of natural gas to heat homes. Xcel says it has submitted a natural gas adjustment that should mean Coloradans can expect February's bill to be about 18 dollars less.