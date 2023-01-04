Colorado to close community COVID testing sites as demand reaches record low

Colorado is closing the remaining COVID-19 community testing sites in the state on Jan. 15. There are 20 community sites still in operation by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The CDPHE said the reason for closing the sites is due to a decrease in the demand for the testing and the popularity of home tests.

"Colorado is proud to have opened one of the first drive-thru testing sites in the country in March 2020. Since then, we have provided millions of tests to Coloradans at more than 150 community testing sites across Colorado. Coloradans have transitioned away from relying on large community testing sites and toward testing at home with widely available at-home rapid tests, health care providers, or local retail pharmacies." said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander, in a statement. "With this transition, the State is focusing efforts on the testing distribution methods Coloradans currently use most and providing testing resources to those who need them most."

Colorado provides free at-home tests at more than 200 distribution centers. Residents can also order free tests to be delivered to their homes through the federal at-home testing program.