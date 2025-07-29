1 dead in Colorado mountains after 200-foot fall while rock climbing, 2 climbing partners rescued

A rock climber died on Tuesday in Colorado's high country after falling while on a technical climbing route with two other climbers. That's according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, which said the fall was approximately 200 feet.

It happened in the morning on the "Hasta la Vista Amichi" route in the Officers Gulch area of Summit County. That's along Interstate 70, about halfway between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

The Class 5 climbing route requires ropes to climb, and when the climber fell they had most of the group's gear. That left the two other climbers stranded on the route.

First rescuers helped the other two climbers descend to safety.

The identity of the person who died has not been released and an investigation is underway.

Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons described the death as a "tragic loss."

"Our hearts are with the climber's family and loved ones," he said in a prepared statement.