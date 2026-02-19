Group of Colorado moms call attention to growing list of child care challenges through storytelling project

Child care has long been expensive, but in Colorado, costs are rising faster than inflation.

Parents in the state pay an average of $20,000 per child each year for care, according to Chamber of Mothers, a national nonprofit. That's among the highest rates in the country. Advocates say the rising costs are just one of many hurdles families face, and the driving force behind a new storytelling project aimed at spurring change.

The Denver chapter of Chamber of Mothers is asking families to share their experiences. With funding from Gary Community Ventures, the nonprofit plans to spotlight the growing challenges Colorado families face when it comes to child care, from affordability and accessibility to long waitlists and limited options.

"We want to get a whole range of stories to show all of the challenges," said Jessica Spreitzer, co-facilitator of the Denver chapter. "We are one of the most expensive states, and that is impacting a lot of families' decisions about whether to have another child, because it's just not possible."

"There's the financial impact, but also the mental health aspect, how that interrelates with your family and other decisions you're making. We want to capture that whole range of impacts."

The group is kicking off the project with a dance party in partnership with the local nonprofit Moms Feelin' Themselves. The "Mom Dance Party for Childcare Change" is one of several opportunities for Colorado parents to share their experiences and contribute to the project.

"It's something easy for mothers and other caregivers to share their story, and you're taking action to help us change the narrative around the child care situation in Colorado," Spreitzer said.

Spreitzer said while some local initiatives are making progress, more work is needed statewide.

"It's fantastic that we have initiatives in places like Larimer County, but all families in Colorado deserve to have these opportunities," she said. "You talk to so many people who say they pay more for child care than they do on their mortgage. It's really wild how much it has changed in the last few years."

She added that child care workers also need wages that reflect the work they do and incentives to enter the field.

Moms and their allies are welcome to attend the kickoff dance party at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20, at Two Moons Music Hall. Those unable to attend can share their story through writing, audio, or video online here.

The project is rolling out in three phases:

• Phase 1 (Fall 2025): Develop storytelling prompts, create outreach plans and launch social network mapping with Visible Network Labs.

• Phase 2 (Winter-Spring 2026): Collect 40 to 50 stories through interviews, listening sessions and digital submissions; begin editing and testing narratives.

• Phase 3 (Summer 2026): Finalize story assets, analyze testing results and collaborate with Momentum, an advertising agency partner, and Gary Community Ventures to amplify stories statewide.