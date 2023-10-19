Cats need homes after being rescued from cat collector situation in Aurora

City of Aurora searching for families for 30+ cats rescued from one home

Ghost, a cat at the Aurora animal shelter, is finally feeling better. He was sick from living with nearly 60 other cats and one human in what Aurora Animal Services is calling a cat collector but can more commonly be called a hoarder.

Ghost CBS

"It becomes a very unhealthy situation for both cats and humans," said Augusta Allen the field supervisor for Aurora Animal Services.

She says the homeowner thought they had the ability to take care of all the cats, but the situation became unmanageable.

"They share disease they share food bowls; they share litter boxes and when the litter boxes were full they stopped using the litter box," said Allen.

Augusta Allen, Field Supervisor for Aurora Animal Services CBS

The homeowner was able to rehome some of the cats, but Aurora Animal Services had to take in more than 30 of them who were ill.

"They had a lot of upper respiratory infections, a lot of eye infections, just generally an unhealthy situation. Hair missing, that type of thing," said Allen.

All cats had to have extensive veterinary care and some lost one or both eyes; like Cy who is now completely blind.

Cy CBS

She, Ghost and the rest of the cohort are now healthy and available for adoption at the animal shelter or at local PetSmart stores.

Allen says despite everything they've been through these cats will make great pets.

"For all of the conditions that they came from and all of the medical stuff they've been through they're so adorable and they're absolutely loving," said Allen.