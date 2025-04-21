Colorado Catholics gather to mourn death of Pope Francis

Hundreds of parishioners gathered in Denver Monday just hours after learning of the death of Pope Francis. Catholics who attend Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver were greeted by an hour of bells ringing from the church before the noon mass started.

Parishioners gathered at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver to mourn the death of Pope Francis Monday, April 21, 2025. CBS

Inside the cathedral, parishioner Andrea Jackson said they were all devastated by the loss of the church's leader.

"He is a wonderful leader. He is so kind to people, the poor and homeless," Jackson said.

Jackson said the large turnout for the otherwise regularly scheduled noon mass was evidence of Francis' legacy.

"I come to daily mass every day, and it is a bigger turnout [today]. People are very sad," Jackson said.

The archbishop spoke during the mass, spending a few moments memorializing Pope Francis. He told parishioners that, like everyone else on Earth today, the late pope was a sinner who could not overcome death. But he said the legacy of Pope Francis should inspire many to continue to love everyone.

"He represents someone who is strong and loves everybody," Jackson said. "He carried his kindness to humanity, into the Vatican. He was just a great person."

Once Pope Francis is laid to rest, the focus will then shift to who may succeed him to the papacy. Jackson said she hoped the next pope would carry on Francis' commitment to loving people of all backgrounds.

"I hope he has the same kindness and feeling for people who are marginalized, and that he is a loving person. It is very important for the world and all Catholics," Jackson said.