Several Colorado communities cancel fireworks shows amid wildfires, fire danger

Several communities across Colorado have canceled their fireworks shows amid wildfires and an increased fire danger as hot and dry conditions persist in the state.

Some of the communities that have canceled their fireworks portion of this upcoming 4th of July weekend festivities include Durango, Vail, Grand Lake, Ouray, Rangely, Fruita, Alamosa, Montrose, and Steamboat Lake/Pearl Lake State Parks.

The Snyder Fire is burning along the Colorado-Utah border. U.S. Wildland Fire Service

The City of Montrose has decided to postpone the 4th of July community fireworks display in Riverbottom Park due to several wildfires burning on Colorado's Western Slope, including the Snyder Fire that claimed the lives of three firefighters over the weekend. The city has also prohibited the sale of fireworks within the city limits, effective Monday at noon.

City officials said current and projected high temperatures, combined with low fuel moisture content and high winds, present a hazardous and dangerous situation for the region. Montrose said the parade on Main Street, free concert, and family-friendly events at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater will continue as planned. The fireworks display has been tentatively rescheduled for Aug. 1, Colorado Day, which marks the 150th anniversary of Colorado's statehood.

The Gold Mountain Fire San Miguel Sheriff's Office

The City of Ouray's 4th of July fireworks display has been cancelled due to the extremely dry conditions impacting Ouray County. Over the weekend, officials declared a state of emergency due to the Gold Mountain Fire burning north of the City of Ouray. The fire has grown to an estimated 4,276 acres after it sparked on U.S. Forest Service land on Saturday near County Road 14.

Rangely canceled its 4th of July fireworks show at Kenney Reservoir due to current wildfire conditions and Stage 2 Fire Restrictions. The town said all other 4th of July festivities are scheduled to take place as planned.

The Town of Vail canceled its fireworks display planned for the 4th of July due to forecasted weather and wildfire conditions. Vail joined Eagle County in entering Stage 2 Fire Restrictions.

"We trust our experts, and this is absolutely the right decision given the dry summer we've had," said Vail Mayor Barry Davis in a statement. "And while the fireworks may be missed, there will still be plenty to see and do in Vail over the Fourth of July weekend."

Vail has canceled previous 4th of July fireworks shows in 2021, 2018, 2012, 2006, 2002 and 1998, also due to extreme conditions.

The City of Fruita canceled its July 3 fireworks show due to the current drought and increased fire danger in the area. The city is asking residents to still celebrate America's independence on Thursday, July 2, during a special evening of music, activities, and a drone show at Civic Center Park.

The City of Alamosa canceled its fireworks show due to historic drought conditions and an abundance of caution. The city said residents are encouraged to attend other festivities on the fourth, including a parade on Main Street, a park party and contests.

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Steamboat Lake and Pearl Lake State Parks canceled the 4th of July fireworks show due to severe drought conditions.

The Town of Grand Lake canceled its Independence Day fireworks show over the lake due to drought conditions and high fire danger levels. Grand County is currently in Stage 2 Fire Restrictions and all fireworks displays are not permitted.

Grand Lake hopes people will attend the July 3 and July 4 events, including a pie sale and ice cream social.

The City of Durango canceled its fireworks show this year and last, instead focusing on bringing in headline entertainment amid the ongoing drought and high fire risk. Instead, the city is planning a street dance and party for Four Days of the Fourth featuring live music, parades and free entertainment.

There are other cities and towns in the Denver metro area hosting professional fireworks shows on the Fourth of July this year.