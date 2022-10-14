Colorado buyers urged to beware of flood-damaged vehicles after Hurricane Ian

People in the market for a used car are urged to beware as some sellers will try to pass off some vehicles that were damaged by flooding caused by Hurricane Ian.

CoPIRG Foundation's Consumer Watchdog program is issuing an alert to consumers. The National Insurance Crime Bureau says it's not unusual for unethical dealers and dishonest individuals to take damaged cars, clean them up and try to sell them.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - SEPTEMBER 29: Cars are submerged in a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The storm has caused widespread power outages and flash flooding in Central Florida as it crossed through the state after making landfall in the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 hurricane. Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

"Colorado consumers should be on the lookout for people who may try to sell flood-damaged cars to unsuspecting buyers," said Danny Katz, executive director of CoPIRG Foundation in a statement. "Superficial cleaning does not remove flooding damage to parts of a vehicle like the engine or brakes. Coloradans should use these tips to avoid falling victim to a bad deal."

CoPIRG Foundation's Consumer Watchdog program offers the following tips to avoid used cars with flood damage:

• Look up the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). The seller should provide you the VIN but you can also find it engraved on a plate on the dashboard. Do a basic check of the car's history through the National Insurance Crime Bureau's VINCheck. Carfax also offers a free flood check of the car's VIN. This report will show what kind of title the vehicle has and its title history. Even if it's a regular title, be suspicious if the car just came from one of the flood-ravaged states such as Florida.

• Inspect the car yourself. You may not be a professional, but there are some telltale signs of flood damage that might tip you off including making sure the VIN on the dashboard matches what you were given, looking for moisture build up in the headlights, and looking at exposed metal like uncovered screws for rust.

• Have the car inspected by a professional you trust before buying it.