Colorado business owner hit by thieves 4 times in 6 months: "I cried. Why are they doing this?"

The security struggles continue for small business owners in Aurora.

Instead of sleeping, Chip Shaw at Province Car and Dog Wash watches his surveillance cameras. He was most recently targeted last week by thieves looking to score a few bucks.

"They destroyed the bill changer. They took two of the coin hoppers out. Those are $17,000 each," explained Shaw. "Now I have to apologize to my customers and tell them they have to walk half a block to get change."

Chip Shaw, owner of Province Car and Dog Wash in Aurora

The business has suffered nearly $70,000 in damage over the last six months. Shaw says he's been targeted four times since August.

"Someone rented a Penske truck and backed into the front of the building. What they didn't know is they're going into solid brick concrete filled with rebar," said Shaw. "I replaced the door. They didn't get the paymaster, which is the brains of the operation. Thank God. That would've taken me out of business."

Shaw says the police response has improved, but he's asking the city to do more.

He took his plea for help to the City Council, where Mayor Mike Coffman asked for his information.

Coffman and Councilwoman Angela Lawson told Shaw they'd visit his car wash next week to speak with him and neighboring business owners about area crime.

City-funded safety improvements have helped other businesses in another part of Aurora. Shaw has high-end security, including 36 surveillance cameras. They haven't stopped criminals from trying.

"My first impression was that I'm going to get a shotgun. I'm going to sit out here and I'm going to shoot whoever comes on my lot who shouldn't be there," said Shaw. "But I'm not that person. I don't even know how to shoot a shotgun."

That rage is familiar to small business owners who are continuously targeted, and so is his sadness.

"I went into the equipment room, and I cried. I did. I cried. Why are they doing this?" said Shaw.

This week, Aurora's Public Safety Committee will meet to address a "Retail Theft Repeat Offenders" ordinance.

In the meantime, Shaw says he's excited for the mayor to come and see firsthand the damage that's being done.