Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for 24-year-old out of Englewood

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert for a 24-year-old reported missing out of Englewood. 

CBI says Rakel Morigeau-Reum was last seen on April 17 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood and was last heard by family members on April 20. 

Englewood Police Department

Authorities say she may be carrying a mauve/light purple bag and her hair may now be dyed blonde. She is described as 5 foot 3 and weighing 135 pounds, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes. 

Investigators advise the public with any information on Morigeau-Reum's whereabouts, to contact 911 or Denver police at 720-913-2000. 

First published on April 29, 2023 / 11:47 AM

