Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues Missing Indigenous Alert for 24-year-old out of Englewood
Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Indigenous Alert for a 24-year-old reported missing out of Englewood.
CBI says Rakel Morigeau-Reum was last seen on April 17 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood and was last heard by family members on April 20.
Authorities say she may be carrying a mauve/light purple bag and her hair may now be dyed blonde. She is described as 5 foot 3 and weighing 135 pounds, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes.
Investigators advise the public with any information on Morigeau-Reum's whereabouts, to contact 911 or Denver police at 720-913-2000.
