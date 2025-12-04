Colorado Bureau of Investigation asks public to help identify man found dead at campground

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to help identify a man whose remains were found at a campground last year.

Remains found at a campsite outside of Bailey in 2024 Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The Park County Sheriff's Office found the man in a remote camping area outside of Bailey on May 28, 2024. Authorities said a botanist who helped examine the remains determined they had been in the area since 2022 or 2023. A forensic facial reconstruction expert has created a forensic sculpture to help identify the man.

Recent results from a genetic genealogy investigation indicate that the man is of Slovakian descent and may have relatives in Pueblo, Colo., Omaha, Neb., and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He is estimated to have been between 5'11" and 6'8" and aged somewhere between 30 and 60 years old.

Forensic sculpture of unidentified man found deceased at campsite outside of Bailey Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The CBI encouraged anyone with information on this case, particularly those with familial ties to the Czech/Slovak communities in Pueblo, Omaha, or Cedar Rapids, to call the CBI tip line at (720) 295-6642.