Colorado Buffaloes football team announces date of spring game

The Colorado Buffaloes announced the date of their Black & Gold spring game on Friday. The game will take place on April 19 at Folsom Field in Boulder.

Coach Prime of the Colorado Buffaloes leads his team before the start of their game against the BYU Cougars in the Valero Alamo Bowl at Alamodome on December 28, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. Ronald Cortes / Getty Images

The game will be televised, but details are still being worked out.

Tickets will go on sale in mid-February.

Spring football training for the team will begin on March 11 and kick off the team's third year under head coach Deion Sanders.

The Buffs 2025 scheduled is expected to be announced soon. Season tickets are available now.