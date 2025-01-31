Watch CBS News
Colorado Buffaloes football team announces date of spring game

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes announced the date of their Black & Gold spring game on Friday. The game will take place on April 19 at Folsom Field in Boulder.  

The game will be televised, but details are still being worked out.

Tickets will go on sale in mid-February.

Spring football training for the team will begin on March 11 and kick off the team's third year under head coach Deion Sanders.

The Buffs 2025 scheduled is expected to be announced soon. Season tickets are available now.

