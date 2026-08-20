Bear's messy jaunt through Aspen restaurant one of thousands of encounters as drought leaves food sources scarce

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has received more than 6,000 bear reports so far this year, roughly double the number during the same period last year. Wildlife officials say drought conditions are reducing natural food sources and pushing bears into communities as they search for calories. The encounters have happened across the state.

Images from the Aspen restaurant Sant Ambroeus Aspen on Aug. 10 show a bear creating a mess inside the dining area earlier this month. The animal was inside the restaurant for about three minutes and an employee was able to get the bear to leave from the way it came. No customers were in the establishment at the time. Sant Ambroeus Aspen

A bear recently wandered into a restaurant in Aspen, while another was spotted on Colorado State University's campus during move-in week. In Colorado Springs, a 250-pound black bear got into an unlocked car, became trapped and eventually died inside the vehicle. In Eagle-Vail, CPW is also investigating after a bear encountered a person at an apartment complex, resulting in a minor injury.

The U.S. Forest Service says the reason we're seeing so much activity right now is simple: bears are hungry.

"They just don't have the natural food source that they normally would have this time of year," said David Boyd with the U.S. Forest Service. Late summer is normally when bears are packing on calories for winter, eating foods like berries and acorns. But the USFS said drought and late frosts have affected those food sources this year.

"They're just really hungry and just getting a little desperate to start getting those calories," Boyd said.

That search for food is bringing bears into campgrounds, dispersed campsites, communities and even deeper into the backcountry.

"I think it's pretty much off the charts for the number of encounters," Boyd said.

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The Forest Service says people can help prevent those encounters by making sure bears never get a "food reward."

"We want to make sure that they don't get anything," Boyd said. "Once they're rewarded, then they just get more persistent and eventually, typically, become more aggressive and dangerous."

Colorado also recently changed the law regarding people who leave food or edible waste in a way that attracts bears. House Bill 26-1342 became law Aug. 12 and changes the standard for the offense while removing the requirement that a first violation receive a warning.

For people heading into the backcountry, the Forest Service recommends using bear-resistant food containers and storing food away from campsites. At home or in town, officials say the basics still matter: lock your vehicle, remove food and trash, and secure your garbage.

The goal is to keep bears wild and healthy, and keep them from learning that being around people means an easy meal.