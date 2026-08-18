Bear dies after becoming trapped inside car in Colorado Springs

A bear died after becoming trapped inside a car in Colorado Springs. That has prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to issue a warning to drivers to keep their car doors locked, remove all trash and food from vehicles, and keep their windows rolled up.

A bear became trapped inside a car in Colorado Springs and died. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The black bear, weighing about 250 pounds, got into the unlocked car and destroyed the vehicle, according to CPW. Then the bear couldn't get out and died.

The bear was undiscovered for days in the heat in central Colorado Springs.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has received more than 6,000 reports of bear sightings so far this year, which is roughly double the same period last year. Wildlife officials say recent drought conditions have reduced natural food sources in parts of Colorado, pushing bears out of the mountains and into communities in search of food.

A bear became trapped inside a vehicle in Colorado Springs, died, and wasn't discovered until days later. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

CPW has posted a Living with Bears section on its website to help educate Colorado residents about bears, their habits and how to keep both wildlife and people safe as they cohabitate.