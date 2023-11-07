Colorado authorities search for two suspects wanted in a dog attack at Cheyenne Arapaho Park

Authorities search for two suspects wanted in a dog attack at Cheyenne Arapaho Park

Arapahoe County Animal Services is asking for help in identifying two suspects whose dogs severely attacked another dog and its owner.

The attack happened at 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Cheyenne Arapaho Dog Park located at 9200 E. Iowa Ave.

The female victim said the dogs rushed her when she arrived at the park, biting her hand and her dog's stomach and neck.

She told investigators the couple grabbed their three dogs and immediately took off in a grey Nissan Altima with no license plates.

Additional Information from Arapahoe County:

If you recognize them or their car, please contact Arapahoe County Animal Services at 720-874-6750, Ext. 4. The suspects are facing three counts of Unlawful Ownership of a Dangerous Dog, CRS 18-9-204.5.