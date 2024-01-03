Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado woman found safe after Aurora assault, possible kidnapping, suspect arrested

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

A woman is safe on Wednesday after she was originally reported missing in a possible assault and kidnapping, Aurora Police Department confirmed. Police also say a suspect was arrested, who faces charges for kidnapping and second-degree assault.  

Aurora PD asked for the public's help on Tuesday after a report of an assault and a possible kidnapping in a far northeastern part of the city. 

The original report was made last Friday night near North Shawnee Street and East 42nd Avenue. That's just east of Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Witnesses say at approximately 10:30 p.m. that night a man was armed with a gun and violently assaulted a woman before forcing her into a car.

Investigators shared an actual photo of the car. It was a light grey Dodge Charger with Colorado rental license plates.

Aurora Police
Aurora Police

Police also sent a stock photo of a vehicle of that make and model to give a better visual description.

car.jpg
Aurora Police
Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS News Colorado.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 7:01 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.