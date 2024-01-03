Colorado woman found safe after Aurora assault, possible kidnapping, suspect arrested

A woman is safe on Wednesday after she was originally reported missing in a possible assault and kidnapping, Aurora Police Department confirmed. Police also say a suspect was arrested, who faces charges for kidnapping and second-degree assault.

Aurora PD asked for the public's help on Tuesday after a report of an assault and a possible kidnapping in a far northeastern part of the city.



UPDATE: The victim has been found safe, and the suspect has been arrested.



The original report was made last Friday night near North Shawnee Street and East 42nd Avenue. That's just east of Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Witnesses say at approximately 10:30 p.m. that night a man was armed with a gun and violently assaulted a woman before forcing her into a car.

Investigators shared an actual photo of the car. It was a light grey Dodge Charger with Colorado rental license plates.

Police also sent a stock photo of a vehicle of that make and model to give a better visual description.

