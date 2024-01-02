Colorado woman missing, could be in danger after Aurora assault and possible kidnapping

Aurora police are asking for the public's help after a report of an assault and a possible kidnapping in a far northeastern part of the city. Police believe a woman is still missing and she could be in danger.



The report was made late Friday night near North Shawnee Street and East 42nd Avenue. That's just east of Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. Witnesses say at approximately 10:30 p.m. a man was armed with a gun and violently assaulted a woman before forcing her into a car.

Investigators shared an actual photo of the car. It was a light grey Dodge Charger with Colorado rental license plates.

Aurora Police

They also sent a stock photo of a vehicle of that make and model to give a better visual description.

Aurora Police

Anyone who has any information that might be helpful to this investigation is asked to contact Aurora police.