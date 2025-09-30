Colorado Attorney General’s Office requests to be involved with Ephriam Debisa’s latest case

The office of Colorado's Attorney General has asked a judge in Weld County to be involved in the latest case with suspect Ephriam Debisa. Debisa, who sometimes goes as Debisa Ephriam, is at the center of attention for many across the county who argue Colorado's law has allowed him to pose a threat to the community.

Debisa is currently being prosecuted for allegedly trespassing at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley while also illegally carrying a firearm. However, it was his controversial release from jail just weeks prior that originally caught the attention of many.

Ephriam Debisa Weld County Sheriff's Office

Debisa was released from jail and his attempted murder charge dropped after he was found incompetent to stand trial. Colorado law, known as HB24-1034, had bipartisan support and was originally created in an effort to get mental health care to those who are found incompetent to stand trial. However, it unintentionally created a loophole that allowed those found incompetent and unable to receive civil commitment the ability to walk free of the charges they face.

The case caused elected officials on both sides of the aisle to call for a change or adjustment to Colorado law.

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams warned Debisa was a threat to the community at the time of his release, saying both he and District Attorney Michael Rourke objected to the release. Reams predicted Debisa would be arrested again, but did not expect it to be just weeks later.

Monday afternoon, Debisa once again returned to the Weld County Courthouse, facing charges of trespassing and illegal possession of a firearm.

Shackled and wearing an orange WCSO jail jumpsuit, Debisa stood before a judge as his team of public defenders spoke with the judge about his current case and $1 million bond.

One of his attorneys asked the judge to review the current case in which Debisa is facing and how that may impact the $1 million bond issued. His attorney also requested that Debisa's case information be suppressed due to the public attention Debisa has drawn.

The judge said he couldn't commit to a blanket suppression of information, saying the public has a right to access Debisa's case. However, he said he would consider a motion to suppress some information in the case, including health details.

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams CBS

An attorney argued that not suppressing some of the information in the case could cause Debisa's family to be endangered.

Debisa's alleged criminal history includes attempted murder, assault, armed robbery, and even eluding police.

During the court appearance on Monday afternoon, a woman identifying as Ann Pogue unmuted her virtual attendance and asked to speak to the court. Pogue was allowed to speak, identifying herself as a representative of the Colorado Attorney General's Office. However, her input appeared to be unexpected by the judge.

The judge, allowing her to speak, asked her to spell her name and provide identifying information on her attorney registration number.

Pogue proceeded to ask the judge if the attorney general's office could begin receiving some information on Debisa's case and his mental health reviews of past and present cases.

It is not common for a representative from the attorney general's office to request to get involved on a local-level charge, such as trespassing or misdemeanor possession of a firearm. Pogue told the court she would like to have access to details of Debisa's case in an effort to consider what options may be best moving forward for Debisa and the case.

CBS News Colorado contacted the Attorney General's office, asking multiple questions as to why Pogue and the office were seeking to get involved with Debisa for the first time.

A spokesperson for the office replied, saying the office had "no comment."

The judge said he would consider all the requests made in the Monday court appearance and scheduled a new court date for Oct. 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Bond was kept at $1 million.