Coloradan recently released in attempted murder case says, "I'm not dangerous" after UNC campus gun arrest

In an exclusive interview from behind bars at the Weld County Jail, Ephraim Debisa told CBS News Colorado he is innocent and is being used as a political example.

Debisa was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly carrying a gun onto the campus of the University of Northern Colorado, an arrest that came just 15 days after he was released from jail on charges of attempted murder.

"I'm not dangerous, I am innocent. I'm being targeted by the sheriff's department, the police department," Debisa said from his jail pod.

Debisa was returned to the custody of the Weld County Sheriff's Office two weeks after he was released as part of a loophole in Colorado state law.

He was previously facing charges for allegedly attacking men in Northern Colorado; the charges included attempted murder. WCSO released video to CBS News Colorado, which they said showed Debisa allegedly knocking out at least two men and then repeatedly punching them while they were unconscious.

Video of fight connected to attempted murder charges against Ephraim Debisa. Weld County Sheriff's Office

However, while awaiting trial for those alleged attacks, Debisa was deemed incompetent to stand trial.

House Bill 24-1034, which had bipartisan support, was signed into law in 2024 by Gov. Jared Polis. The law was intended to get mental health care to those who are found incompetent to stand trial in Colorado. However, an unintended loophole was created as part of the legislation, allowing those found unable for mental restoration via civil commitment in a timely manner to be released and their charges dropped. That is what happened to Debisa.

When CBS News Colorado first reported on the release, Sheriff Steve Reams warned the public that Debisa was a threat to the community and warned that he may break the law following his release.

Reams said he wasn't surprised to hear Debisa was rearrested in such a short period of time. The arrest came after police at UNC issued a warning to students that Debisa was seen on social media carrying a firearm onto the Greeley campus.

Sheriff Steve Reams CBS

"The only shock is that no one got hurt, I really suspected he would victimize another person," Reams said. "His criminal history showed he pretty much had no regard for the law. You judge a person by their past behavior, and his past behavior is he has no remorse for what he did."

Following CBS News Colorado's initial report, conservative lawmakers and public figures took an interest in the case and called on Colorado lawmakers to make a change. Elon Musk shared the story, calling the case "insane," which gained Polis's attention. Polis replied on social media, saying the case was "absolutely unacceptable" and that Debisa should be removed as a threat.

Other lawmakers, like Republicans Lauren Boebert and Gabe Evans, called on lawmakers to reconvene as part of a special session to correct the issue.

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk also shared the report the night before his tragic assassination, accusing Colorado lawmakers of "refusing to close the loopholes that let this happen."

"We have all the state charges we could ever want on this person, but we have a criminal justice system that has been gutted," Reams said. "It didn't seem as if he received any kind of penalty for his last action, so it seemed like he would go right back to his behaviors of before."

Polis shared his support for Debisa's arrest in a statement on Thursday. "I am relieved this individual is in custody and want to thank the local law enforcement who apprehended Mr. Ephraim, who has demonstrated that he is a danger to himself and others. The State shared information and engaged with local and federal law enforcement in Colorado and was ready to support prior to this individual being taken into custody."

Those who helped write the bill told CBS News Colorado they are willing to once again look at the law and correct it in a way that would ensure civil commitment for mental health care could be provided to those who need it, like those who have experienced traumatic brain injuries or other mental impacts that are not considered to be mental health illnesses.

"(Lawmakers) have to do something. They can't just sit on their hands and expect it to go away. It's not, this is a problem," Reams said.

Ephraim Debisa speaks with CBS Colorado about his recent arrest. CBS

"Have you realized your case right now is making national headlines?" CBS News Colorado asked Debisa in a virtual interview.

"That's strange," Debisa said. When asked why, Debisa answered, "I didn't do nothing wrong. I'm being framed. They're making me look like a bad person. They're making me look like this evil, dangerous person. I didn't even get the chance to even express myself."

The interview was being conducted in part from the lobby of the Weld County Jail.

After only two questions, a man claiming to be Debisa's lawyer asked for the interview to end. Debisa asked to speak with his lawyer over the device being used for the interview. The man claiming to be Debisa's lawyer declined to speak with him over the device and declined to interview with CBS News Colorado or provide his name for contact on future inquiries.

Debisa will now go through a new set of court proceedings under his new charges.

Reams said he hopes Debisa will be given a new mental health evaluation by an alternative evaluator in an effort to get a different result.

He also said federal investigators are now looking into the case to see if any federal charges are warranted, which would help prosecutors circumvent the loophole in Colorado law.