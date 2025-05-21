Aurora celebrates Asia Pacific cultures in preview to Global Fest

Aurora prides itself on being Colorado's most diverse city. On Wednesday, May 21, the city hosted a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander month for its employees.

There was dancing, food and drink during the lunch hour at the Aurora Municipal Center on the beautiful spring afternoon.

Aurora is getting ready to host its signature event in June - Global Fest. Wednesday's event featured some of the same performers and food vendors who will take part in the city's main event recognizing being "The World in a City."

"We're just highlighting some of the great organizations here in Aurora and some of the many cultural groups that bring so much flavor to the city. So we'll have a Tai Chi demonstration and Polynesian dance and then we have an Iranian dance group as well today," said Aurora spokesperson Joe Rubino.

Immigrants in Aurora speak more than 160 languages. And every year the city celebrates with a Parade of Nations, international fashion show, performers and global cuisine.

CBS Colorado is excited to be a sponsor of Aurora's Global Fest. Your Aurora reporters will be there. Global Fest is Saturday June 14 from 11am to 6pm at the Aurora Municipal Center's Great Lawn.

The community can still vote to select Aurora's best globally inspired dish, drink or dessert in the city's second Global Flavors competition. With a new deadline of Saturday May 31, the public is invited to visit participating food vendors in Aurora and vote on their favorite. The top three vote-getters will be recognized at Global Fest.