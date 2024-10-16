Colorado Amber Alert deactivated, 13-year-old girl in Pueblo found safe

Authorities in southern Colorado issued an Amber Alert late Wednesday after a 13-year-old girl was reported missing in the Pueblo area.

The Amber Alert was deactivated just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.



Police said in their Amber Alert message that the suspect was in the 1200 block of South Prairie Avenue when a vehicle that she was in was stolen. The vehicle was recovered soon afterwards but it wasn't until many hours later that she was found.