Police in southern Colorado arrest man in connection to false kidnapping report

Pueblo police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection to a false kidnapping report. That report triggered an Amber Alert on Wednesday night.

Daniel Reyes Pueblo Police

Daniel Reyes is now charged with attempting to influence a public servant. He told police that his 13-year-old cousin had been in his pickup truck when somebody stole the vehicle.

But about about 4 hours into an investigation and frantic search, detectives learned that the reportedly kidnapped child had no relation to Reyes, and that she was safe at home.

Police say false reporting is a serious crime which diverts emergency resources away from other responses.