Watch CBS News
Local News

Police in southern Colorado arrest man in connection to false kidnapping report

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Pueblo police arrest man in connection to false Colorado kidnapping report
Pueblo police arrest man in connection to false Colorado kidnapping report 00:39

Pueblo police have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection to a false kidnapping report. That report triggered an Amber Alert on Wednesday night. 

daniel-reyes.jpg
Daniel Reyes Pueblo Police

Daniel Reyes is now charged with attempting to influence a public servant. He told police that his 13-year-old cousin had been in his pickup truck when somebody stole the vehicle. 

But about about 4 hours into an investigation and frantic search, detectives learned that the reportedly kidnapped child had no relation to Reyes, and that she was safe at home.

Police say false reporting is a serious crime which diverts emergency resources away from other responses.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the web content and publishing operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.