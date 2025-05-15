Colorado agencies pay tribute to fallen law enforcement during National Peace Officers Memorial Day

May 15 is National Peace Officers Memorial Day, and agencies across Colorado are honoring police, troopers and other law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

On Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset to honor our fallen Colorado peace officers.

"Today, on Peace Officer Memorial Day, we honor the public safety service members who have died protecting us and our communities. Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line each day to keep us safe, and it is important for us to take a moment today to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our safety. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of fallen officers, and my gratitude is with those who serve our state each and every day," said Polis.

This month, many memorials and ceremonies across the state are honoring National Peace Officers Memorial Day. CBS Colorado attended an emotional ceremony in Denver Thursday as the Denver Police Department offered a 21-gun salute and released doves in honor of their fallen officers. At the ceremony, they added another name to the department's memorial, Officer Dale Coski.

Coski joined the DPD after serving as an Army Intelligence Officer during the Cold War. In 1983, while helping a stranded motorist on the side of the road, Coski was struck by a vehicle. As a result of the crash, she lost her left leg above the knee, lived with a closed head injury, and suffered from quadriplegia. Coski spent much of her life as an advocate for disability rights.

"We are truly saddened that both her DPD career and later life was cut short due to the serious crash that left her wheelchair bound, but tremendously proud of how she continued to provide for others through advocacy and service," officials said during the ceremony.

Coski helped develop Denver's disability parking applications, helped create the city's disability parking enforcement program, and testified in support of state laws granting access to service dogs.

She passed away last September. Her name is the 78th to be added to the memorial.

The Colorado State Patrol also recently honored its fallen troopers. Outside of the Colorado State Patrol Training Academy stands the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial, which lists the names of 362 fallen officers. Five officers' names were added to the memorial this year.

During National Police Week, a mobile memorial also honors the 30 CSP members lost in the line of duty. Specialty wrap on seven cruisers displays the names of each trooper and the date they died. The memorials are displayed across the state at community events, parades, ceremonies and more.