Colorado deputies shoot man with firearm during stabbing investigation

Deputies in Adams County shot a man with a firearm during an investigation into a stabbing early Tuesday morning. According to investigators, deputies were called to a reported stabbing in the area of 70th Avenue and Dexter Street just after 1 a.m.

Deputies said the male suspect ran away from the area before they arrived. A perimeter was established and a K9 unit began tracking the suspect.

CBS

During that search, deputies were searching the backyard of a home in the 6900 block of Dexter Street when deputies said a 32-year-old male came out of the home holding a firearm. Deputies said they gave commands to the man and two deputies discharged their weapons, striking him.

The man was rushed to the hospital. Investigators said a handgun was recovered at the scene and it was unclear whether the man fired his weapon.

No deputies were injured in the incident.