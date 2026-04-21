Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado deputies shoot man with firearm during stabbing investigation

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Deputies in Adams County shot a man with a firearm during an investigation into a stabbing early Tuesday morning. According to investigators, deputies were called to a reported stabbing in the area of 70th Avenue and Dexter Street just after 1 a.m.

Deputies said the male suspect ran away from the area before they arrived. A perimeter was established and a K9 unit began tracking the suspect. 

adams-county-shooting.jpg
CBS

During that search, deputies were searching the backyard of a home in the 6900 block of Dexter Street when deputies said a 32-year-old male came out of the home holding a firearm. Deputies said they gave commands to the man and two deputies discharged their weapons, striking him.

The man was rushed to the hospital. Investigators said a handgun was recovered at the scene and it was unclear whether the man fired his weapon. 

No deputies were injured in the incident. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue