Colorado woman claims boyfriend was wrongfully killed in Commerce City when deputies fired on him

Cherrish Martinez saw her 32-year-old boyfriend take his last breaths just outside their backyard door in Commerce City.

"How do I continue to live, how do I continue to move on, how do I live in a world without the love of my life?" said Martinez, referring to Jesse Klopfenstein.

Klopfenstein worked in security at Children's Hospital Colorado. Martinez describes him as a generous, kind man, who loved the Denver Nuggets.

"He would also do anything to protect his family and home. He literally died saving me, protecting me," said Martinez.

Jesse Klopfenstein and Cherrish Martinez Cherrish Martinez

On April 21 at around 1 a.m., Adams County Sheriff's deputies were in the area of Dexter Street searching for a stabbing suspect, who has since been identified as 33-year-old Nicolas Murray.

During their search, a K-9 unit led them to Martinez's backyard. Martinez believes Klopfenstein heard something going on in their backyard and got out of bed with his handgun just to be safe.

"I was sleeping on the couch, and I heard the back door slam open and that startled me awake, and so I got up to go see what was going on," said Martinez.

As she got closer, however, she started to hear gunfire.

"I can see him lying on his back with bullet wounds to his stomach and blood coming out of his stomach, and I'm freezing," she said. "I'm in shock."

Adams County Sheriff's officials later revealed that two deputies fired their weapons after giving commands to Klopfenstein.

Martinez said that's not what she recalls.

"I did not hear any commands," she said.

Evidence markers, and bullet holes, along the fence of their yard now serve as a sad reminder of the man she lost, and a shooting that she believes should never have happened.

"All he was doing was going to his backyard to protect what is his and being shot and killed," said Martinez.

Now, she is fighting for answers as to why this happened.

"I want the person responsible to be held accountable," said Martinez.

Adams County Sheriff's officials say their Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting and the deputies involved were placed on administrative leave.