Colorado DA charges Broomfield deadly standoff suspect with murder

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The suspect in the deadly standoff in Broomfield earlier this month has been formally charged. The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced the charges against Gregory Miles on Thursday.

gregory-ryan-miles.png
Gregory Ryan Miles Broomfield Police

Miles, 34, is facing first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree attempted murder, 18 counts of first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer and the sentence enhancer of violent crime weapon used. 

Miles was arrested on Sept. 12 after an hours-long standoff at the Arista Flats apartments in Broomfield. When officers arrived, they said Miles began making threats and started firing at other units and into the parking lot. Police said he also was holding a woman hostage inside one of the units. 

9a-kcnc-newscast-thursday-clean-feed-frame-117238.jpg
At least one person was loaded onto an ambulance at the Broomfield apartment complex during the active shooting.  CBS

Residents were either evacuated or urged to shelter in place while SWAT crisis negotiators worked with the suspect for hours to release the hostage. The female victim, later identified as Aisha Quest, was found inside the unit and rushed to the hospital where she died a short time later.    

