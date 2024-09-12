Suspect arrested, residents describe hearing gunshots at Broomfield apartment complex northwest of Denver

Police in Broomfield rushed to the scene of an active shooting at the Arista Flats Apartments just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Residents had been urged to either evacuate or shelter in place for several hours on Thursday beginning shortly after police arrived at the complex.

Investigators said just after 10 a.m. that one suspect had been taken into custody. That suspect, a male, and one female victim, described by police as the hostage, were transported to the hospital. The suspect has not been identified. Police did not immediately confirm the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the active shooting scene at a Broomfield apartment complex. CBS

Broomfield police said after they were called to the Arista Flats Apartments located along U.S. 36 at Wadsworth Boulevard behind the 1stBank Center at 6:34 a.m. for a disturbance, officers encountered a male who was making threats about hurting people and began shooting.

"When they got inside one of the units they heard a male making threats and shortly thereafter they heard gunshots. It became very, very, very unsafe for those officers within minutes as he was shooting not only at surrounding units but also into the parking lot," said Rachel Haslett, Broomfield Police Department Public Information Officer. "There were a lot of people in danger."

Haslett confirmed that hostage negotiators had been working with the suspect for more than three hours until he was finally taken into custody.

One officer did fire his weapon during the forced entry into the unit, according to Haslett.

"At this time we don't have any reports of any other people being injured in any of the other nearby units," said Haslett.

One resident told CBS News Colorado that she heard several gunshots as she was taking her dog for a walk, "Took the dog out as usual, just before 8 o'clock out of my patio and as soon as I put her down on the grass, I heard, 'Pop!pop!pop!pop!pop!' and there was a kid walking to the school bus, and there's a rock over there in the park and as soon as we heard those shots, he jumped behind the rock and he told me to 'get in, get in, get in!' so I grabbed the dog and ran back inside and I heard all these cops coming and I heard more shots being fired and I was just really scared because I knew that it was gunshots at that point."

People who live in the complex told CBS News Colorado's Jeff Todd that there were some scary moments as police started to arrive at the complex.

"So my roommate told me, 'Do you have any idea what's going on? There's cops everywhere.' I said, 'I don't. I see them' and she said, 'I heard what sounded like a nail gun this morning...' she thought maybe it was someone below us nailing something to the wall or something. She was like, 'Was that gunshots do you think?' and it turns out, yeah, probably it was," said one resident. "She was getting ready to evacuate, turns out it was shelter in place for everyone around. They evacuated that building and then me, because I kind of got caught up in it."

SWAT teams responded to the Broomfield apartment complex. CBS

CBS News Colorado crews at the scene described watching as two people were wheeled out of the complex and taken away in ambulances. It is unclear the conditions of those transported to the hospital.

CBS News Colorado's Michael Abeyta described what he heard at the complex shortly before the people were transported by ambulance. He said he heard several gunshots followed by what sounded like a big boom or a door being knocked down. Shortly after, Broomfield police took the suspect into custody.

At least one person was loaded onto an ambulance at the Broomfield apartment complex during the active shooting. CBS

Broomfield police posted on X during the situation, "The SWAT team, Crisis Negotiators, and surrounding law enforcement are assisting. Nearby Jefferson Academy is on secure. When a building is on secure it is business as usual inside the school. The doors are locked, no one is coming or going."

Jefferson Academy has two campuses, an elementary school and a high school. Both are located about two miles from the apartment complex where the active shooting was being investigated.

Haslett said that the campus was placed on secure status "due to an abundance of caution."

Officers are on scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING at the Arista Flats apartments on Central Ct in Broomfield. Reverse emergency notification sent to residents to shelter in place. The surrounding area is NOT SAFE. Media please wait for a secure staging area before responding. More… pic.twitter.com/3lGrOvcl56 — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 12, 2024

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew above the scene just after 8 a.m. where there was a large police presence outside the complex.

A fire engine was among the emergency response vehicles at the Broomfield apartment complex. CBS

SWAT teams were also at the complex along with Colorado State Patrol, fire crews and paramedics with North Metro Fire Rescue and West Metro Fire Rescue, Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies and Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies. The complex had been cordoned off to the public.

The Broomfield Police Department posted this image on X showing the apartment complex where the active shooting happened on Thursday morning. Broomfield Police Dept.

There are several high-density residential complexes in the area with restaurants and entertainment options. The nearby 1stBank Center is slated for demolition. The 1stBank Center was constructed between 2005 and 2006. Initially, backers claimed it would draw concerts and sporting events but the city council determined the venue was "...underutilized, never realizing the estimated 180-190 annual events for which it was constructed."

The 1stBank Center CBS

U.S. 36 remained open to traffic during the police response. There is an RTD Light Rail station near the complex located at U.S. 36 and Broomfield Station that also remained operational.

If you are a resident and did not receive an emergency reverse notification, sign up HERE: https://t.co/voXsKytYLT https://t.co/iJBP0Tmzz1 — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) September 12, 2024

Broomfield police posted on X a link for residents to sign up for emergency reverse notifications used in active shooter or emergency response situations. Police said the alert system is used to notify people about emergencies in their area and if warranted, what action to take, i.e. evacuate or shelter in place.

There was a large police presence at the Broomfield apartment complex where there was an active shooting on Thursday morning. CBS

Broomfield is located about 16 miles northwest of Denver. The City and County of Broomfield has a population of 76,121 according to the 2020 Census.