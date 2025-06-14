Coloradans in dozens of towns march in "No Kings" rallies
Demonstrators crowded into the Colorado Capitol and into streets and parks across the state to protest President Trump's policies. They chanted against actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and called for protecting democracy. Their messages included signs that said, "Our vets deserve better," "Americans against oligarchy," and "Save Alzheimer's research from DOGE."
Organizers of the "No Kings" demonstrations said thousands had marched in dozens of events across Colorado.
In Steamboat Springs, people lined the streets downtown.
Protestors held signs above I-25 in Northglenn.
People stood on all four corners of this intersection at Erie Parkway on Saturday afternoon.
After some controversy over the march in Parker, the rally went ahead as scheduled.
Marchers also turned out in heavily republican areas of Douglas County, here in Castle Rock, where some Trump supporters drove by the "No Kings" event.
People also held protest signs in downtown Golden.