Coloradans in dozens of towns march in "No Kings" rallies

By Jeff Gurney

Demonstrators crowded into the Colorado Capitol and into streets and parks across the state to protest President Trump's policies. They chanted against actions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and called for protecting democracy. Their messages included signs that said, "Our vets deserve better," "Americans against oligarchy," and "Save Alzheimer's research from DOGE."

Organizers of the "No Kings" demonstrations said thousands had marched in dozens of events across Colorado.

In Steamboat Springs, people lined the streets downtown.

no-kings-protest-steamobat-springs.jpg
Shannon Lukens

Protestors held signs above I-25 in Northglenn.

no-kings-rally-northglenn-holding-signs-over-intersate.jpg
CBS News Colorado

People stood on all four corners of this intersection at Erie Parkway on Saturday afternoon.

no-kings-rally-erie.jpg
CBS News Colorado

After some controversy over the march in Parker, the rally went ahead as scheduled.

no-kings-protest-castle-rock.jpg
CBS News Colorado

Marchers also turned out in heavily republican areas of Douglas County, here in Castle Rock, where some Trump supporters drove by the "No Kings" event.

trump-flag.jpg
CBS News Colorado

People also held protest signs in downtown Golden.

no-kings-rally-golden.jpg
CBS News Colorado
Jeff Gurney

