Coloradans are among the 69% of Americans stressed about presidential election

Many Coloradans are feeling stressed and anxious ahead of the election. Experts are offering tips for people feeling stressed about the election to help mitigate those emotions.

"I've seen relationships get really damaged, and sometimes beyond repair," says Darci Harvey, a clinical social worker and director of integrated behavioral health with Advent Health.

If the election is stressing you out, you're not alone. Seventy-seven percent of U.S. adults are feeling anxious about the direction the country is headed and 69% are worried about the election, specifically. That's according to a new survey from the American Psychological Association.

This year has been even more polarizing than previous years as we spend more and more time using smartphones and social media, Harvey says. "The anxiety is there."

Much of that anxiety comes from the unknown, she adds.

"The first thing with any anxiety is to just really- to look at 'what do I have control over?'" Harvey says; Voting and educating yourself on issues, while also taking care of yourself.

Many people are ready for election season to end. But does that mean the uneasiness will disappear along with the many political ads and texts?

"I think that level of unknown is going to go away, to a certain extent," Harvey says. And if it doesn't, she suggests creating boundaries with people you surround yourself with and not talking politics. She says it's common to even feel symptoms of depression when you already have feelings of disappointment or things don't go your way.

Two-year-old Alessandra Caffa holds her toy bunny while watching her father, Juan Pablo Caffa, vote for the first time after recently becoming an American citizen, at a voting center in the McNichols Civic Center Building in downtown Denver, Colorado, on November 4, 2024. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Maybe this year's election won't be a main talking point during Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner. But curiosity about opposing views can sometimes be a good thing, Harvey says.

"I think relationships can grow (during election season debates, but it's) really important to have the timing right," she said. "Not right when you got the news that the election didn't go your way, or you just read something that's really divisive. That wouldn't be the time for that. But when you're in a better spot to maybe get a little curious about it, and then really setting boundaries: let's not talk about this."

