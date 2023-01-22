Watch CBS News
Cold continues with another round of snow in sight

By Callie Zanandrie

We will have sunshine to kick things off for your Sunday morning with increasing clouds this afternoon and evening. We could see some light snow in the mountains today, but it should be dry in the metro area ahead of Monday's First Alert Weather Day.

fawd-details.png
We are expecting light snow showers Sunday night into Monday morning. So, you'll want to plan a little extra time for your drive into school or work tomorrow morning.   

ecmwf-fr-snow.png
This next storm system is taking a southerly track which means less snow. The snow will be light with most in the metro area receiving an inch of snow or less. 

ecmwf-state-snow.png
The exception is in southwest Colorado where they could see 4 to 9 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 11pm Sunday night through Monday at 5pm. Plan for winter driving conditions. 

winter-weather-advisory.png
Along with the snow will come the cold. Daytime high temperatures on Monday will be in the 20's with overnight lows in the teens. 

extended-am.png
