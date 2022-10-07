Cold Case: $30,000 reward offered in Denver deadly shooting from 2016
A $30,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for help identifying a person involved in a cold case deadly shooting. It happened on April 3, 2016 in the middle of the afternoon.
The shooting happened in the alley at 3219 West Nevada Place close to Alameda and Federal.
The victim, Scott Breitinger, was found near his motorcycle suffering from a gunshot wound.
