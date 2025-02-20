Closing arguments made in murder trial of former Colorado deputy in shooting death of Christian Glass

Closing arguments made in murder trial of former deputy in shooting death of Christian Glass

The fate of a former Clear Creek County deputy is now in the hands of a jury.

This is the second trial for Andrew Buen, who is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass.

Glass called for help when his vehicle became stuck. His family said he was having a mental health crisis at the time. The family's attorney said Glass had knives and a mallet in his car because he was an amateur geologist.

That call for help led to a standoff with police. Buen is accused of shooting and killing the unarmed man.

His first trial took place last year. Buen was found guilty of reckless endangerment in connection with Glass's death, but the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on the charges of second-degree murder or official misconduct. He is now being re-tried on those charges.

Closing arguments in his re-trial took place Wednesday and the jury will resume deliberations Thursday. The trial is expected to wrap up next week.