Civic Center EATS returns to downtown Denver for the summer food truck season

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Denver's Civic Center EATS food truck season begins
Civic Center EATS returns to downtown Denver for the summer food truck season this week. Civic Center EATS kicks off on Wednesday. 

The food truck program features food trucks in Civic Center Park on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year's schedule consists of Spring from May 14 - June 26, Summer from July 9 - Aug. 28 and Fall from Sept. 10 - Oct. 16.

Find the menus and schedules for the food trucks online

