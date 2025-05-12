Civic Center EATS returns to downtown Denver for the summer food truck season this week. Civic Center EATS kicks off on Wednesday.

The food truck program features food trucks in Civic Center Park on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year's schedule consists of Spring from May 14 - June 26, Summer from July 9 - Aug. 28 and Fall from Sept. 10 - Oct. 16.

Find the menus and schedules for the food trucks online.