City of Boulder reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 24% from 2018 levels

The city of Boulder is moving closer to its goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. A new report shows the city has decreased its community-wide emissions by 24% from 2018 levels.

The largest drop in emissions is coming from building electricity by using cleaner energy sources and from pushing buildings away from fossil fuels. The cement industry is one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions, making up 8% worldwide. When mixed with water, it forms concrete that becomes the backbone of buildings, roads, dams and bridges.

The annual report -- or "inventory," as the city calls it -- measures the impact of local and regional actions against climate change. It also keeps track of sources and trends and extends a hand in climate politics.

In 2022, Boulder residents voted in favor of a climate tax, which is collected on utility bills. It raises $6.5 million each year through 2040 to fund climate initiatives across the city.

In order to meet Boulder's next goal of a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, it has to reduce emissions by 7% for the next five years.

The Climate Initiatives Department has serious plans to make that happen. At the top of that list is making efficiency upgrades and electrification more affordable and accessible. That not only includes using low-carbon building materials but also investing in growing the workforce for affordable heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation.

The city is also partnering with Xcel Energy to obtain 100% emissions-free electricity and affordable access to local solar. And the community is fully on board with these pursuits. Since 2018, enrollment in Xcel's renewable energy programs and rooftop solar installations has grown by 237%, according to the city.

As the state inches its way closer to achieving these climate goals, a bill passed in this year's legislative session wants to directly experiment with the elimination of natural gas. The Colorado Energy Office is tasked with finding five local governments to participate in the Neighborhood-Scale Alternatives Pilot Project by switching to zero-emissions thermal resources to heat buildings. That means relying on sources such as geothermal energy, which accounts for less than 1% of electricity in the U.S., according to the Department of Energy.

"There is still important work ahead," says Boulder Climate Initiatives Director Jonathan Koehn.

Transportation is the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Colorado, producing 25% of emissions, followed by residential and commercial heat and electricity, and then oil and gas production. It remains a major factor in emitting carbon dioxide, much of it coming from commuters and visitors traveling into Boulder. On Nov. 20, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a plan to expand transportation options across Colorado, which includes building more housing near train and bus stops.

Moreover, the state's Air Quality Control Commission adopted the Colorado Clean Cars standard last October aiming at a goal of nearly a million electric vehicles on the roads by 2030.

